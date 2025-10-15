'We were in awe!' - Telford zoo rewards student who raised more than £40,000 for animal charities with special gift

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World has honoured Keira Mayhew, from Telford, for her extraordinary fundraising efforts and dedication to animal welfare.

Last week, Keira was named as one of 22 inspirational young people to receive the BCyA Medal of Honour at the Palace of Westminster on October 30, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to society.

Keira, who has had a passion for animal welfare since the age of eight, has raised an astonishing £40,000 to support animal charities.

Keira Mayhew has been given a free annual pass to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The Shrewsbury High School pupil has been recognised for her tireless fundraising and volunteer work supporting animal rescue centres including Rainbow Rescue Telford, Jelly Exotics, Hilbrae Dog Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue Centre in Mid Wales, and Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

In recognition of her achievements, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World awarded Keira a free annual pass.

Keira Mayhew at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Owner of Hoo Zoo, Will Dorrell said: "When I was made aware of Keira's fundraising activities, I was absolutely in awe. Our whole team were so inspired by her achievements and we felt a need to recognise her extraordinary efforts.

"Our General Manager Marcus had the idea to reward her with an annual pass to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World and the opportunity to meet our friendly mob of meerkats. We can't wait to see Keira at the zoo over the next twelve months."

Keira visited the zoo last weekend, where she enjoyed petting and feeding baby meerkats, as well as meeting the otters and lemurs.

Keira Mayhew with some baby meerkats at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Mum, Fiona Hotchkiss said: "Thanks to Marcus and everyone at Hoo Zoo. The whole day was fantastic, the baby meerkats were super cute and Keira loved petting and feeding them, the otters are totally adorable and the lemur walk is super fun.

"There is so much to see and do, plus Keira had a yummy lunch from the cafe. She cant wait to visit again!"