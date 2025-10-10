Telford student honoured with British Citizen Youth Award after raising more than £40,000 for animal charities

Keira Mayhew, a pupil at Shrewsbury High School, has been recognised for her tireless fundraising and volunteer work supporting animal rescue centres including Rainbow Rescue Telford, Jelly Exotics, Hilbrae Dog Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue Centre in Mid-Wales, and Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

Keira Mayhew from Telford has been selected to receive the British Citizen Youth Award

Now in its ninth year, the British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) celebrates young people from across the UK who have made a positive impact on their communities. This year, 22 inspirational recipients will be presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at the Palace of Westminster on October 30, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

Keira's passion for animal welfare began at the age of eight, and since then she has raised an extraordinary £40,000 to support animal charities.

The Shrewsbury High School student raised £3,000 for Creature Comforts Rescue Centre, helping to fund an otter enclosure and new dog pens - an investment that has already helped save three otters and more than 80 dogs and puppies.

Alongside her fundraising, Keira regularly volunteers with Rainbow Rescue, helping to care for and rehabilitate hundreds of animals. She has also organised cake sales, bingo evenings, raffles and tombolas, and in 2023 began crafting and selling handmade items to raise even more funds.

This creativity and dedication enabled her to expand her support to additional rescue centres, including Hilbrae Dog Rescue and Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

Mike Faulkner, Director of the British Citizen Youth Award, said: "We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA.

"It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education, and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities."

The BCyA Medal of Honour, presented in partnership with Specsavers, is awarded to a small number of "exceptional" young people each year.