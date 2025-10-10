Wellington is seeking support for its 'Prince of Egypt' performance

Following the huge success of the Wellington community productions Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat and Children of Eden in 2023 and 2024 at All Saints Church, Wellington is once again preparing for another spectacular show – The Prince of Egypt.

Led by Sue Pointon, these much-loved community projects have brought together people of all ages and backgrounds – from schoolchildren to ukulele-playing WI members – to create inclusive, joyful performances that have introduced many to musical theatre for the first time.

This year’s production will be staged at All Saints Church, Wellington, with two performances planned for Saturday June 6, 2026 (matinee and evening). More than 40 local residents have already joined the first rehearsals, and excitement is building for what promises to be another unforgettable event.

Although Sue has secured a grant from the Lichfield Diocese, this funding will only cover around half of the total costs. The production team is now appealing to Wellington businesses for sponsorship and support to help bring this ambitious community project to life.

“The Prince of Egypt” is based on the beloved animated film, and the stage version has only recently been released for amateur performance — making this a real coup for Wellington.

Businesses able to offer financial support, however modest, are encouraged to get in touch. There will also be excellent PR and community engagement opportunities for local sponsors.

For more information or to offer support, please contact Sue Pointon at suepointon@gmail.com