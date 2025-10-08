'Unsubstantiated claims': Developer refused permission for eight flats behind Telford pub lodges appeal

Stratton Housing’s proposal for the land behind The Pheasant Inn at Shawbirch Road, Admaston, had been refused by the council following opposition from the pub, councillors and residents.

Sue Fletcher of The Pheasant Inn objected to the “degradation of the drive and our car park during and after construction”.

“We are a very busy pub and feel this is not a suitable place for such a development.”

Borough councillor Kim Tonks (Liberal Democrats, Admaston & Bratton), residents and Wrockwardine Parish Council added to the opposition.

Now Zesta Planning, the applicant’s agent, has urged the Planning Inspectorate to follow government guidance.

The agent said the Government puts a “strong emphasis on using suitable brownfield land” even if the council has a five-year supply of housing.

The site behind The Pheasant Inn at Admaston in Telford is currently scrub land. Picture: Google

“The council do not appear to have a suitable policy in place to meet the identified needs for couple-with-no-child households, single-person households and rented one- to two-bedroom accommodation.

“This appeal demonstrates that even in instances where a council can demonstrate a five-year supply of housing, moderate weight is to be given in favour of a development, such as this appeal proposal, that meets an identified need.”

Planning permission has already been granted for two houses on the site, the agent added.

But Telford & Wrekin Council had refused the plan, saying it would represent “overdevelopment” and would cause “significant detrimental impacts of overbearing and loss of light” and because of an “inappropriate parking layout”.

The agent said eight one-bed flats would be a better use of the land and make a “worthwhile contribution to the council’s housing land supply”.

The agent added: “The appellant concludes that the council have failed to follow the advice of their own suitably qualified consultees and have subsequently made unsubstantiated claims with regard to overdevelopment, overshadowing and parking layout.

“Indeed, it is our position that the proposal would involve a spacious layout that exceeds all relevant standards.”

The Planning Inspectorate will make a decision based on written representations. All comments must be in by November 19.