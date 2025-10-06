Firm appointed for £20m refurbishment of Telford HMRC site

GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out announced on its website that it had been selected to deliver the work.

It said that it would be carrying out "a major project that will transform a 1990s-built office complex into a modern, secure, and flexible working environment".

The refurbishment will be taking place at Parkside Court on Hall Park Way.

An artist's impression of how the refurbishment could look. Picture: Aecom.

Last summer, it was revealed that HMRC would be joining other government departments, including HM Land Registry and Natural England, at the site in Telford town centre.

A planning application for work at the site was approved earlier this year.

GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out said the project is now underway, with completion anticipated in 2026.

The work will see the three-storey concrete-framed building fully refurbished.

The scheme also includes the transformation of two ancillary buildings, a former restaurant and a former standalone gym.

James Shannon, GRAHAM Interior Fit-Out Project Manager, said: "We are pleased to be delivering this significant refurbishment in Telford, which will provide HMRC and HM Land Registry with a modern, flexible and secure workplace.

"The scheme involves the complete refurbishment of the main office building and the transformation of two ancillary facilities, delivered in phased works.

"Our priority is to provide a high-quality outcome that meets the operational needs of both organisations.”

Parkside Court on Hall Park Way

The project is being delivered under a JCT Design & Build contract with HMRC and HMLR-specific amendments, split into enabling and main works phases.

The post from GRAHAM Interior said the work will include converting a former restaurant into a flexible meeting suite.

It will be made up of two large rooms with a moveable wall, a 'breakout space', AV room, toilets, and storage.

The former gym will be converted into indoor cycle storage with double-stacked racks, a drying room, showers and toilets.

The work will see the firm stripping-out all buildings, creating a new entrance lobby, carrying out a full glazing replacement, along with roof and façade repairs.

There will also be hard landscaping upgrades including EV charging infrastructure and security enhancements.

Other work includes new partitions, finishes, ceilings, M&E systems, breakout areas, AV installations, and refurbished WC’s throughout the main office building.

The outside will also see improvements with soft landscaping, woodland path creation, car park repairs, external lighting upgrades, and installation of rising bollards and barriers.