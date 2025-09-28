New zebra crossings proposed for Telford road

Residents are being invited to have their say about plans to install two new zebra crossings atop 'raised tables' (speed humps with a long flat top) on Hadley Park Road in Hadley, Telford.

If the plans go ahead, the crossings will be installed approximately 120 metres north of the junction of Wheatley Crescent and around 40 metres south of the junction of Parkdale.

A consultation has opened about plans to install traffic-calming measures and new zebra crossings on Hadley Park Road in Telford. Photo: Google

The raised tables will be around seven metres long, excluding the entry and exit ramps, and the zebra crossings will be located on top of each of the raised tables.

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until October 17, can be viewed at Darby House on Lawn Central, Overdale (TF3 4JA), between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email traffic.schemes@telford.gov.uk or write to the address above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.