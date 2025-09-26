Julie Frances Hanson, aged 58, was driving her BMW on the A518 Wellington Road near Lilleshall when she collided with an Audi.

An inquest into her death at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury this week was told that the crash took place on the morning of Wednesday, April 9 this year and Mrs Hanson died at the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the man was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries”.

Mrs Hanson, who was born in Hereford and lived in the village of Dilwyn in northern Herefordshire, close to the Shropshire border, was driving northeast towards Newport and the Audi was going in the opposite direction towards Donnington.

Her BMW crossed into the wrong lane and collided head-on with the Audi.

The A518 between Telford and Newport

The damage to the front ends of both cars was described as “severe”.

The inquest was told there were “conflicting” reports on Mrs Hanson’s driving, with one witness describing her as driving “fast”, but another who was directly behind her saying she was doing 55mph on the 60mph road and that it was a “gentle drift” rather than a “violent swerve” into the opposite lane.

There were no defects with the road or the cars, and nothing on medical or toxicology reports to suggest why Mrs Hanson may have lost control of the vehicle.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “It is a fact she was on the incorrect side of the road. I’m not going to speculate as to why.”

He recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision.

Urgent safety review

The crash led to an urgent safety review of the road.

An independent consultant's report found the stretch has a higher "killed or seriously injured" severity ratio than the national average for both collisions and casualties.

New signage is to be installed on the A518 at Brockton Leasowes following the findings of the independent consultant’s report into traffic safety on the road between Donnington's Clock Tower and the 'sheep island' on the edge of Newport.

Other measures for consideration include replacement of missing/damaged traffic signs and bollards; improving conspicuity of certain traffic signs with yellow backing boards; introducing additional warning traffic signs; refreshing worn road markings; improving conspicuity of certain road markings with red backing and introducing additional ‘SLOW’ road markings to accompany additional warning traffic signs.

Lilleshall and Church Aston councillor Andrew Eade said: “I called on Telford & Wrekin Council to commission a comprehensive and independent review of traffic safety on the A518 between Donnington Clock Tower and the sheep island at Chetwynd Aston, and in particular, specific points at Lilleshall, Brockton Leasowes, and Church Aston following a history of traffic accidents and fatalities.

“Fortunately, the council heeded my call as that report has now been issued and highlighted deficiencies which must be corrected as soon as possible.

“I am pleased to see the new and substantial signage installed by the council at the A518’s junction with Brockton Leasowes near the Red House at a cost of around £50,000 and, although further work is required, I hope that they will contribute towards residents' and road users’ safety at that junction."

Back in June, a Telford and Wrekin Council spokesperson said: "We are very aware of the concerns surrounding the A518.

"An independent consultant is undertaking a thorough review of this route. While the draft report is expected in the coming weeks, we recognise that the wait for answers is difficult.

"Once the final report is received, we will then work closely with the relevant stakeholders to agree the next steps and ensure any necessary actions are taken in accordance with the report's recommendations.

"In the meantime, we continue to work in close partnership with West Mercia Police to address speeding and improve road safety across the borough. As part of this, targeted speed enforcement has already taken place at this location, and we remain committed to supporting further action where needed.

"We want to reassure residents that making our roads safer remains a top priority, and we will continue to listen, act, and invest in solutions."