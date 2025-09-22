Jobs lost as Bodycare stores in Telford and Bridgnorth to close down with business 'no longer viable'

After months of speculation about the future of the struggling retailer, administrators confirmed the closure of all remaining branches of Bodycare today (Monday), including the firm's shops in Telford and Bridgnorth, with the loss of 444 jobs nationwide.

The business has struggled with various issues during a tumultuous final few weeks, including a lack of stock and what it describes as "significant costs" associated with running its physical stores.

Joint administrator Interpath was working on a deal to save the ailing firm - but now says that despite interest from a "number of parties", any sale involving the group's remaining high street stores was "unlikely", with all stores set to close by this Saturday (September 27).

BodyCare's store in Telford is set to close down

"Given the shortage of stock and significant costs associated with operating stores, it is no longer viable to continue to trade the business. As such, the joint administrators have made the difficult decision to commence a closure programme for the remaining 56 stores," said a spokesperson for Interpath.

"Regrettably, all 444 members of staff at these locations will be made redundant upon the closing of their respective stores. The administrators will continue to provide all support to those impacted, including supporting them with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service."

The firm collapsed into administration in early September, immediately announcing plans to close 32 of its then 147 stores.

The discount cosmetics firm shut down its store in Shrewsbury earlier this month as part of the next wave of closures, with administrators saying the company's remaining 56 stores would continue trading as usual while trying to find a buyer for the business.

However despite rumoured interest from a number of parties, no buyer has come forward, and with "closing down" posters going up across the country and some stores stripped bare of stock, the Lancashire group's ability to carry on appeared increasingly untenable.

Administrators said the retailer had suffered through rising rent and staff costs, a "delayed transition" to its online retail platform, and the cost of living crisis impacting its customer base. The company's website went offline after the firm slipped into administration at the beginning of the month.

"We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for," said Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator.

"We will continue to explore options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course."