The Gower project at St George's involves the redevelopment of the site, which was built in 1873 as a community hospital, later becoming a school and a youth centre.

The redevelopment project is being supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council, and Nuplace, with the intention of breathing new life into a historic building.

The south wing of the original building is being converted into three two-bedroom homes with character features, while the north wing is being converted into a new community space and offices for St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council.

New homes are available to reserve in the redeveloped Gower in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now revealed that the new homes should be ready for people to move into just in time for Christmas.

It added that the community centre and offices should now be completed next summer, allowing further restoration work to be carried out in that part of the building.

The council said anyone interested in the new homes at the Gower can reserve a property now through Nuplace, the authority’s wholly owned housing company.

Redevelopment work on The Gower in St Georges, Telford, last year.

In addition to the three homes within the existing building, there are also ten two-bedroom new build homes situated to the rear of the development.

All come equipped with fully-integrated appliances and a communal garden.

The Gower restoration is one of a number of projects being delivered by the Council’s Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “The Gower has stood at the heart of this community for more than 150 years, and its careful restoration reflects our ongoing commitment to protect, care and invest in our Borough.

“This project will breathe new life into a much-loved building, preserving much of its original character while creating high-quality homes and a welcoming hub for local people.

“As is often the case with heritage buildings, additional restoration work has been identified in the north wing, which means we now expect the community spaces to open next summer. We thank nearby residents for bearing with us while the work is completed.

“In the meantime, there are only a few of the new homes available to reserve, so I’d urge people to get in touch now to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.”

More information about the Gower development, can be found at https://www.nuplace.co.uk/thegower