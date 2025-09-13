The Bridge School, which delivers education for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, was inspected over two days in July this year.

The school was rated 'outstanding' in all five areas assessed by Ofsted inspectors - having also been graded outstanding in its previous inspection.

The glowing report details the school's 'life-changing' impact on pupils, and how it leaves them 'extremely well prepared for later life'.

The school, which is a local authority school and is not part of an academy trust, is based on Waterloo Road in Telford.

In a statement the school's co-headteachers Emily Tracey and Nicola Davis said the findings reflected the work of staff, pupils, and families.

They said: "As a local authority school, we are delighted with the outcome of the inspection.

"It reflects the wonderful work our staff, pupils and families do together every day.

"The inspectors saw the ‘rainbow of possibilities’ that happen within The Bridge.

"Our children and young people are at the centre of everything we do.

"We work with a highly skilled staff team who are dedicated to making a difference in each child’s life."

Staff and pupils at The Bridge School celebrating their Ofsted ratings

The inspectors detailed what they found about the experience of attending The Bridge, saying: "This school is life-changing for pupils. Pupils who attend the school face significant challenges with learning and in their daily lives. The school enables them to have a voice and develop important life skills.

"The dignity of the child is always maintained. Pupils make exceptional progress educationally, personally and socially.

"Parents agree. One comment summed up the views of many when they stated 'my child is doing things that I never thought possible'."

Inspectors found that even though the school was previously rated 'outstanding', staff had worked 'tirelessly' to develop the school since, describing its curriculum as 'extraordinary'.

The report said: "Since the previous inspection, the school has worked tirelessly to strengthen and further develop its offer.

"The school’s curriculum is now extraordinary. It is extremely well thought out. It has a strong foundation in the early years.

"Core learning is regularly repeated and practised across the curriculum.

"For example, in design and technology, pupils learn how to use a range of tools. They then practise using these skills in subjects such as art and design.

"Highly skilled, well-trained staff deliver the curriculum with precision. Learning links inextricably to pupils’ education, health and care (EHC) plans and is seamlessly adapted.

"Staff constantly check on pupils’ learning to make sure any gaps are addressed. This consistent approach ensures that pupils thrive in their learning."

It added: "Pupils’ personal development is a central pillar of the school. They have many opportunities that go beyond the core curriculum.

"For example, they go horse riding, fishing and play crazy golf.

"Experiences enrich the curriculum such as visits from a mobile farm, choirs and a drumming workshop.

"Pupils learn about careers and the different life options open to them when they are older.

"All of this gives pupils a valuable set of experiences that they often struggle to access outside of school."