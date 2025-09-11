Firefighters rush to Telford road after fire involving van

At around 11.46am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a vehicle fire on Harold Rowley Close, Priorslee.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a van had been involved in a fire. However, the fire was out.

Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly before 12pm.