Firefighters rush to Telford road after fire involving van
Firefighters were called to a fire involving a van in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
At around 11.46am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a vehicle fire on Harold Rowley Close, Priorslee.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a van had been involved in a fire. However, the fire was out.
Crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.
Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly before 12pm.