'A devoted and loving family man': Fundraiser launched in memory of Telford firefighter who served in Shropshire and the West Midlands

Serving Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter Chris Short died while off duty on Sunday, August 17, aged 42.

A firefighter since 2006, Chris first joined West Midlands Fire Service, where he served at Cradley Heath, Aston and Dudley fire stations before transferring to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and where he served at Telford Station.

Following the tragic news of Chris's death, firefighters across the county paid tribute to the father of three, who they described as a "fantastic firefighter" and "true gentleman".

Serving Telford firefighter Chris Short died while off duty on Sunday, August 17. Photo: FBU

Now, the Fire Brigades Union, which supports firefighters around the country, has launched a fundraiser in Chris's memory.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Firefighter Chris Short was a highly regarded firefighter and was known to bring joy to all those he worked with.

"Most importantly, he was a devoted and loving family man who leaves behind his wife Alex and three children - Violet and Poppy, aged 12, and Albert aged 6."

The fundraiser, which has already raised almost £300 in Chris's memory, is available to view online at easydonate.org/fire-brigades-union/FFCS.