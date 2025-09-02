Telford homeless charity announced as first name on new local monopoly board

Telford charity Stay will be starring on its very own Community Chest space in the new Monopoly: Telford & Wrekin Edition, which is out next month.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Telford had been chosen from a shortlist of towns and cities across the UK to land its own Monopoly board.

At the time, the public was invited to suggest landmarks to fill the board, with the Iron Bridge and Thomas Telford statue near the Magistrates Courts among those recommended.

In total, the game will feature more than 30 local landmarks and organisations.

Telford-based charity Stay, which has been helping tackle homelessness in the borough for more than 30 years, has been announced as the first local organisation to bag a square on the board.

Stay Telford, staff and fundraisers here at one of their annual sleep outs, has been announced as the first local organisation to bag a square on the new Telford & Wrekin Monopoly board.

Stay’s CEO Naomi Pay says: “We are thrilled to be featuring on the new Monopoly: Telford and Wrekin Edition game.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to raise awareness of homelessness and Stay – and to connect with even more people in our local community.

“Stay supports brighter futures and last year alone 149 people, who were rough sleeping, were helped by us.

"We provided 144 people with a safe and secure place to call home in our 78 bed spaces and 28 tenants moved on, to live independently.

“We are sure this new game will be a great hit with our team and clients – as well as local families and people with links to this wonderful area.”

Ben Ladd Gibbon, UK custom games partnership manager at Winning Moves UK - who are producing the game under license from Hasbro - said: “A huge congratulations to Stay. We are delighted to announce them onto the board."