Aaron Wallace, 35, of James Way, Donnington, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty of 12 offences at trial.

They included two counts of assault by beating, three counts of strangulation, five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of common assault, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Peter McCartney, prosecuting, told the court of a catalogue of disturbing incidents where Wallace had slapped, punched, bit, or strangled his victim.

Judge Deni Mathews said that Wallace still refused to accept responsibility for his behaviour and that his actions had taken away all joy from the life of his victim.

Mr McCartney said that Wallace had subjected the victim to a succession of violence.

He told the court of incidents where Wallace had slapped her in front of friends, had smashed her head into the dashboard of his car while driving - on one occasion attempting to push her from the moving vehicle.