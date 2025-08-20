Laughing all the way to the Exotic Zoo - Telford attraction welcomes arrival of iconic Australian birds

The Telford Town Park-based attraction has two new kookaburras - iconic Australian birds, known for their 'laughing' call.

The birds, called Indi and Banjo, are 20 and 16 weeks old respectively, and have taken up home in the zoo's Outback Area.

Zoo owner, Scott Adams, said they were thrilled at the new arrivals, with plenty of the summer holidays left for visitors to get a glimpse.

Ryan Jordan with Indi and Banjo, the latest additions to Telford Exotic Zoo.

Scott added that the birds had settled in "brilliantly", with the keepers loving the latest additions to the Telford zoo.

He said: "Say hello to Indi, our 20-week-old female, and Banjo, our cheeky 16-week-old male.

Ryan Jordan with Indi and Banjo.

"These two youngsters have flown straight into our hearts – and into our Outback Area, which is growing bigger and better than ever.

"We are super excited to have managed to pair these two babies who will now bond for life at Exotic Zoo, and we cant wait to see what this love story has store!

Indi and Banjo, the latest additions to Telford Exotic Zoo.

"Kookaburras are world-famous for their amazing “laughing” call, and if you’re lucky, you might just hear Indi and Banjo giggling away as you explore the zoo.

"It echoes around the zoo like nothing else.

Indi and Banjo are the latest additions to Telford Exotic Zoo.

"They’ve already settled in brilliantly and are showing off their playful personalities.

"The keepers have been so excited to work with them and they are already flying on to them for tasty snacks."

Ryan Jordan with Indi and Banjo, the latest additions to Telford Exotic Zoo.

He added: "Their arrival is the perfect timing for the summer holidays, giving families the chance to meet these iconic Australian birds up close.

"They’re not just adorable – they’re helping us bring the sights and sounds of the Aussie outback right here to Exotic Zoo!"