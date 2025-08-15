'Charge your electric car for free!' - Telford Centre's bank holiday offer for new £1m EV chargers

Work on a new 18 vehicle charging station at the Telford Centre was completed last month, and now bosses at the Telford Centre say electric vehicle drivers can use the facility for free on Monday, August 25, as part of a promotional offer.

The new charging points are located at the restaurant and cinema car park at Telford Centre, between Asda and TGI Fridays, with the offer set to run between 1am and 11:59pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The centre says free coffee will also be available for the first 110 customers between 10am - 3pm, courtesy of coffee chain Coffee #1.

18 new EV charging bays have opened at Telford Centre, Telford (Picture: Telford Centre)

Unveiled last month, the new facility in Telford was developed with electric vehicle charging network Be.EV.

Be.EV's CEO Asif Ghafoor said: "This milestone at Telford Centre shows exactly why Be.EV is the trusted partner of choice for retailers and communities across the UK.

"It is not just about building charging points — it is about delivering reliable, future-proof infrastructure that keeps pace with the rapidly growing EV market.

“This £1 million investment is a bold statement of our ambition to make ultra-fast, convenient charging accessible to everyone, right where they live, work, and shop. We are proud to be leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener future."

Alongside the EV charging offer, Shropshire firm Greenhous Group will also be on hand to give customers the opportunity to find out more about their EV range of vehicles.

