New £1m electric vehicle charging point set to open at Telford Centre - here's when

The new charging points, which the centre's bosses said have been developed with public electric vehicle charging network Be.EV, will offer 300kW fast chargers capable of adding 325 miles of range in as little as 20 minutes.

The new charging points are located at the restaurant and cinema car park at Telford Centre, between Asda and TGI Fridays.

18 new EV charging bays have opened at Telford Centre, Telford (Picture: Telford Centre)

Be.EV's CEO Asif Ghafoor said: "This milestone at Telford Centre shows exactly why Be.EV is the trusted partner of choice for retailers and communities across the UK.

"It is not just about building charging points — it is about delivering reliable, future-proof infrastructure that keeps pace with the rapidly growing EV market.

“This £1 million investment is a bold statement of our ambition to make ultra-fast, convenient charging accessible to everyone, right where they live, work, and shop. We are proud to be leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener future."

Between July 9 and 16, users of the EV chargers can get 50 per cent off when they pay via the Be.EV app, in a Welcome Week promotion. The offer is available to all customers via the Be.EV app and can be redeemed on an unlimited basis, not subject to a minimum spend criteria.

Telford Centre marketing manager Katie Broome said: "We are very pleased to be able to offer visitors to Telford Centre the ability to also charge their electric vehicles while they visit us to shop, dine or enjoy our leisure offering. We are sure the facility will be very popular with customers."