New car showroom and replacement MOT station approved for Telford

Shropshire’s oldest motor dealer Greenhous has been given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council to turn its Masterfit repair and MOT bays at Trench Lock into a new showroom for the Chinese BYD brand of electric vehicles.

The Masterfit part of the Trench Lock site can turned into a BYD showroom. Picture: Google Maps

The company is not losing its MOT facilities either because Greenhous has also been given permission by Telford & Wrekin Council to build a replacement class 4/7 MOT centre with workshop at the existing Stellantis site in Hadley.

Planners have approved the plan after considering that the site is in an area which is a mix of commercial and residential uses. But the nearest homes are some 100m away from the new MOT station.

“The site has been long-established for commercial purposes and the proposal would be well-contained within the existing site boundaries,” wrote council planners.

“As such, officers raise no objections to the principle of development.”

They added that the replacement MOT station and workshop will be located to the northeast of the existing building and will have an overall height of approximately 5m.

“Overall, the scale and design of the proposed works are considered to be acceptable and are considered to respect and responds positively to the context of the site,” they added.

Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council supported the proposal and there have been no technical objections received.

“Due to the distance separations and boundary treatments present, it is not considered that the proposal would have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties,” the planners wrote.

“Whilst it is noted that the MOT workshop would be located closer to the existing residential properties to the east of site, there is a distance of approximately 100m between the workshop and residential properties, with extensive parking and hard/soft landscaping in situ.”

Greenhous Group announced BYD as the latest addition to its manufacturer line-up in May.

Greenhous’s car and van division said that the addition of BYD enhances the diversity of its brands and aligns with its sustainability goals and the “evolving needs of our customers”.