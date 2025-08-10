The HLC library, in Crescent Road, Telford, is open from 9am until 1pm throughout the holidays, from Monday to Saturday.

The programme includes Share A Story hours, which are described as ‘perfect for little ones’. There are sessions from 10am to 11am on August 11, 16 and 27, when the books being spotlighted include ‘We’re Going On A Bear Hunt’, ‘Little Red Riding Hood’, and ‘Zog’.

Storytelling at HLC Library

There is also a paper crafts session at 11am on August 12, and a ‘Wooly Club’ running every Thursday from 11am where people are invited to bring knitting or crochet for a relaxed hour of craft and chat.

And on August 26 the school is also holding a ‘Nature Library’ from 9am to 1pm, where visitors will be invited to explore the outdoors with nature books, activities, and wildlife fun.

HLC Library has a busy programme of events through the summer holidays.

For more details on all the events at HLC Library over the holidays, see hadleylearningcommunity.org.uk/hlc-library/ or visit the HLC Library facebook page.

Poppy Williams, operations manager at Hadley Learning Community, said: “We’d love people to drop in and make our library part of their summer adventures.

“Based within the HLC campus, it forms one element of a wider community offering from the school that also includes leisure facilities and a coffee shop.”

HLC Library is also taking part in The Wrekin Giant’s Summer Reading Challenge, giving young people the chance to dive into a world of stories, fun, and imagination.

Open to children aged four to 11, the free challenge is aimed at encouraging children to read more and keep young minds buzzing all summer long.

Parents or children can pick up a free Wrekin Giant Reading Challenge wall-chart and tracker from HLC Library. The challenge runs until September 6.

Children are challenged to read at least six books during the six-week holidays and complete their achievements on the tracker.

Completed trackers can then be taken back to the library, where an official Reading Scroll and a prize will be awarded.