Man taken to hospital after Telford e-bike crash 'during police operation'

Police say a man was taken to hospital with injuries "not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing" after a crash involving an e-bike in Telford on Friday afternoon (August 8).

The incident, which did not involve any other vehicles, happened on Brookside Avenue at around 2.30pm.

West Mercia Police said a referral had been made to the force's professional standards department due to officers "being in the area at the time".

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were in the area at the time carrying out an operation focused on tackling anti-social behaviour associated with off-road motorbikes.

"Officers at the scene administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

"As police were in the area at the time, the incident has been referred to our professional standards department for review, which is standard practice."