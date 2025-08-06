Telford builder McPhillips kicks off £3 million West Midlands park project

Telford-based construction firm McPhillips says it has now started work on a £3 million project to transform 19th century Brinton Park in Kidderminster.

The year-long programme of works will see an ambitious modernisation scheme take place at the historic park, which was opened in 1887, including demolition of a delapidated pavillion structure and replacing it with a new pavilion, café and community space.

The firm says a new terrace will overlook a newly reinstated ornamental pool, as well as upgrades to footpaths, and the refurbishment of public facilities, and a refreshed landscaping and planting scheme.

Brinton Park, Kidderminster

“We’re delighted to be working alongside Wyre Forest District Council to deliver significant improvements that will leave a lasting legacy for Kidderminster," said Stuart MacKenzie, construction and contracts director at McPhillips.

"This is a really exciting project for our team. The plans bring together the park’s rich heritage and its future as a modern, vibrant community asset."

Planning permission for the changes, including an extention to the existing "Sons of Rest" pavillion building, was granted in September.

However surveys carried out earlier this year revealed the pavillion to be in "much worse condition than expected" according to Wyre Forest District Council, who now plan to demolish the structure and completely replace it.

Wyre Forest District Council says £2.4m of funding for the project was provided by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Councillor Tracey Onslow, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, arts and community safety, said: “We’re delighted to see McPhillips installed on site and partnering with us on this exciting project.

“Talking to the various users of the park we are all looking forward to seeing the upcoming improvements.

“Once again, we would like to give our thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for investing in Brinton Park by protecting and improving the park’s natural beauty and heritage.

“Over the next year we will create new spaces for everyone to enjoy for generations to come.”

The park was created in 1883 when Kiddermibster MP John Brinton purchased 26 acres of land, before commissioning architect J.T Meredith to devise plans for its layout as "a pleasure ground for the enjoyment of the town’s residents.

The park was completed in time to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, and was officially opened in August 1887 as a ‘Beacon Park’ to celebrate the monarch’s reign.

Liz Bates, director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are pleased see the revival of Brinton Park moving forward with the appointment of a contractor on site.

“As we celebrate awarding a total of £2bn of National Lottery and other funding to projects across the Midlands & East of England, this project shows how historic parks and green spaces can help connect people with nature, celebrate local history and inspire renewed pride in the places we call home.

"Brinton Park’s heritage dates back to the late 19th century, and this new phase of development aims to celebrate its history while ensuring accessibility for future generations.”