'A testament to British ingenuity' - Telford councillors backing Iron Bridge to appear on new banknote designs

Last month, the Bank of England announced it was undertaking the biggest redesign of banknotes in 50 years, with an appeal to the public to suggest famous names, places and landmarks for the new notes.

And while Shropshire has no shortage of potential contenders to be the new face of the country's currency, councillors in Telford have urged the public to back the Iron Bridge as a "local landmark of global significance" to appear on the new notes.

The Bank of England has initially asked the public to vote for a theme for the new designs, with six potential categories put forward such as notable historical figures, nature and innovation.

But Telford & Wrekin Council say the "Architecture and Landmarks" theme will give the town its best chance of putting its best foot forward on the new notes, and have urged the public to register their vote before the poll closes on July 31.

The Iron Bridge, Telford, Shropshire

"Featuring one of Britain’s iconic landmarks - like the Iron Bridge - on a Bank of England banknote would be more than national recognition; it would celebrate our region with the world," said Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts.

"The Iron Bridge is one of Telford’s and also the UK’s most powerful symbols, it revolutionised engineering and inspired future bridge design, influenced global manufacturing and infrastructure and construction techniques were pioneering, using carpentry-style joints adapted for iron.

"It stands as a testament to British ingenuity and global influence. Featuring it on a national banknote would be a powerful celebration of Ironbridge’s place in UK and world history.

"As the 40th anniversary of Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site status approaches in 2026, a bank note that features the great Iron Bridge would not just be a fitting tribute but would be a chance for us to celebrate our heritage, boost tourism, and share our story far and wide."

The new designs are set to be chosen via a public poll, organised in several rounds of voting. If the architecture and landmarks theme is chosen, the public will then be asked to put forward suggestions for individual sites.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability added: "We’re calling on everyone - schools, history groups, residents, and proud locals - to take part. Your voice matters. Let’s champion Architecture and Landmarks and show the Bank of England what the Iron Bridge means to all of us.

"By backing this theme, the public could pave the way for national landmarks - such as the Iron Bridge - to be considered for future banknote designs.While no specific sites are being confirmed at this stage, public support for Architecture and Landmarks is crucial."

Closing dates for voting and suggestions is July 31. Voting and further information is available on the bank's website.