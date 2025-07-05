Stalker who bombarded woman with 'vile' messages avoids jail after judge admits prison had not helped in the past

Stuart Clancy of Majestic Way, Telford, was on bail for a domestic violence offence (for which he was later jailed for 27 months) when he began stalking the mother of two, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (July 3).

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Clancy had pleaded guilty to stalking the woman.

The pair had been a brief relationship before the offending, he told the court.