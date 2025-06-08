Latest photos from Telford builder show 'rapid progress' of £20m Newport retirement village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hortonwood-based McPhillips says recent warm weather has seen its crews race through site preparation and foundations for the Newport scheme, which will see 76 houses and apartments built for older residents in the town.

Work began on site at the end of October last year - and new pictures show the extent of progress made on the site near Mere Park Garden Centre in Newport.

Future operator Untold Living says the new development will provide "age-appropriate" housing, with homes offered for purchase or rent on the development along with optional 24-hour onsite care for residents. An onsite bistro cafe is also included as part of the scheme.

"We thought the initial muckshift would take a couple of months, but a bit of luck with the winter weather helped us to get the ground ready far earlier than expected," said McPhillips contracts manager Carl Ayling.

“The most exciting part is just around the corner and in early June, we’re expecting delivery of pre-manufactured steel frame panels for our apartment blocks. These panels will be delivered onsite by our Leeds-based partners at Remagin and they come complete with windows, insulation and brick ties already installed.”

The company says that due to the off-site building process being used to construct the development, work should progress quickly once foundations are in, with both apartment blocks set to be completed within just three months.

The firm is also planning to build rooves for 15 bungalows on the site at ground level before hoisting them into position, which it says brings speed and safety benefits to the scheme.

Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months, with the first residents anticipated to move in by mid 2026.

“Each week you can really see the difference. When you look at progress photos, it’s rewarding to see how much our small, committed team has achieved," said McPhillips project manager Darren Lewis.

“I’m particularly proud that about 60 to 70 per cent of our workforce comes from within 15 miles of Newport. There’s something special about local people building for the local community. At our busiest this summer, we expect to have around 100 workers on site.”