Telford Centre catalogue clearance shop The Drop closes down due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Drop, which is based in Telford Centre and has been trading in the mall for around five years, announced it would be closing down via a statement issued on social media.

The outlet, which is run by Tipton-based Catalogue Clearance Ltd, said it was closing due to "circumstances beyond our control", adding in a later post that it had "failed to reach an agreement with the landlord".

The company sources "clearance stock, surplus items, and end-of-line goods" to sell on to customers, and has been trading from 25-27 Sherwood Street.

The post added that the firm's warehouse in the Black Country would still be open during weekends.

"We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, The Drop Outlet Telford has had to close," they said.

"We sincerely thank each and every one of our lovely and loyal customers, near and far, for your continued support and understanding during this time. We are still open at our warehouse on weekends from 10am to 4pm in Tipton (DY4 9HG), and we would love to see you there!

"Thank you once again for your loyalty. We look forward to serving you soon."

Telford Centre has been contacted for comment.