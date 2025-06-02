Café and pie shop in Ironbridge apply to have tables and chairs outside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Eley's of Ironbridge and Darby's of Ironbridge - both on Tontine Hill - have applied for new pavement licences.

A pavement licence allows businesses, like bars, restaurants, and cafes, to place furniture on the public pavement adjacent to their premises for outdoor seating and the consumption of food and drink.

This licence is granted by the local authority and is meant to be for removable furniture.

Darby’s of Ironbridge and Eley's of Ironbridge have applied for permission to site tables and chairs outside their premises. Photo: Google

Applicant Mr T Eley has requested 16 chairs and four tables be allowed to be placed on the pavement outside Eley's, between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Sunday.

Mr Richard Eley has applied for 20 chairs and six tables to be placed outside Darby's between the same times.

Representations about the plans must be made in writing by emailed licensing@telford.gov.uk