'Our tenant mix is strong and our customers are loyal!' Telford Centre celebrates 'exceptional' April footfall

Compared to the previous year, the number of shoppers at Telford's major retail destination leapt by 13.8 per cent in April, which included a busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

The rise in Telford outstripped the national average by almost double, even accounting for a spike in footfall across the country, as reported by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) earlier this month.

The figures represented the latest in a series of good news stories for Shropshire retailers, after earlier numbers showed footfall in Shrewsbury rose 11.8 per cent in April compared to the same period last year, while over the entire year numbers in Shrewsbury have jumped by around 4 per cent - well above the UK average.