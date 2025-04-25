New 'seriously nutty' children's book from Telford author available now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is a problem faced by Sam Spiralli in the latest children's book by Roy Bradshaw of Telford.

“Inspiration for ‘Sam Spiralli, the Seriously Nutty Squirrel’ – a red squirrel - came to mind when watching a documentary about the plight of native red squirrels in the UK and the challenges they face from invasive grey squirrels,” said Roy, who lives in Madeley.

Not clever enough to solve the problem himself, Sam needs help from his friends.

Telford author Roy Bradshaw with his 2025 childrenâs book Sam Spiralli, The Seriously Nutty Squirrel.

Illustrated by Lisa Williams and published through Media & You, it is the ninth of Roy's children's books which all aim to be both educational and humorous.

"Sam Spiralli is not only fun and adventurous to read but is also an activities book that can be used for modelmaking workshops in schools, libraries and other venues.

"The book has a line drawing and 3D model net of Sam Spiralli at the end, free to copy and use. I will also trial this release as an audio book through Amazon using the amazing voice of Rebecca Courtney, the actor behind the character Laa Laa from the children’s television series of Teletubbies.”

One of the illustrations.

Aimed at the six to nine years age range, it is available through his www.roybradshaw.co.uk website as well as through Amazon and bookshops like Waterstones. People can also get in touch with Roy directly at roy.bradshaw456@outlook.com or on 07874 706780.

Roy's background incudes working as a teacher in primary, secondary, and special educational needs schools, as a metallurgist, and as an engineer in the automotive industry.