Police called to Telford school after parents get involved in 'altercation' between two pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened outside Telford Park School, in Stirchley, a West Mercia police constable has said.

Telford Park School, formerly Lakeside Academy, in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford

In a statement to the community, PC Baggott said on Friday: "Yesterday, March 6, there was an altercation outside Telford Park School involving two students, which unfortunately then involved parents becoming involved.

"Police attended and parties were disbursed.

"I would just like to reassure parents and residents that we do not tolerate behaviour like this and police will be outside the school today to ensure everyone feels safe and there is no repeat of such behaviour.

"Telford park school are taking this incident very seriously and will be working with the students involved."

Nicola Licata, CEO Amethyst Academies Trust, which runs the school, said they were investigating.



She said: "As CEO of Amethyst Academies Trust, I can confirm that the school were aware of an altercation outside the school after the close of school yesterday. As parents were involved the school asked for police assistance.

"The incident is being investigated by the school."