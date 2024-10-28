New Thomas Telford academy primary school offering places ahead of opening next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Telford Primary School is set to start in temporary accommodation for the next academic year.

This new initiative represents a significant investment of £4.75 million, aimed at establishing a 420-place primary school within the expanding Priorslee area.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Under the stewardship of the Thomas Telford Trust, the school is poised to provide needed local school placements for families in an area."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment & skills, said: "The collaboration and commitment we see today are the foundation for a brighter future. As we open the doors to this new school, we open doors to countless opportunities for our children.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

The planned school.

The school will initially offer 30 places in Reception, Year 1, Year 2, and Year 3, along with 15 places in Years 4 and 5.

The council said the structured opening phase "ensures a balanced and inclusive learning environment that caters to the varied educational needs of our community".

Chief Executive of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, Sir Kevin Satchwell, said: “The Primary Free School that we intend to build and bring into the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust (TTMAT), is planned to open in September 2025.

“In time, it will provide a great opportunity for just over 400 children to join the school.

“We already have Redhill Primary School in TTMAT and this will be our second primary school in Priorslee.

“This will create opportunities for the two schools to work collaboratively under the guidance of Claire Whiting, the current head at Redhill Primary Academy, an already popular school with parents and children.”

Ms Whiting, executive headteacher of Redhill Primary Academy, added: “The new free primary school will provide the same high-quality start to the educational journey for the children that join the school, in a ‘state of the art’ learning environment.

“There are exciting times ahead for the new school and we eagerly await the outcome of the planning application.”

For parents looking to secure a reception place for their child, applications are open until Wednesday, January 15, 2025, where they can select the new school as one of their choices.

Additionally, those seeking in-year placements for Years 1 through 5 may apply by following the in-year admissions process.

Anyone with queries can visit Telford & Wrekin Council’s admissions website or contact the dedicated admissions team at admissions@telford.gov.uk for any queries.