Telford man set to be sentenced after row erupted in street when he blocked woman's garage

When the woman arrived back at her home on a bicycle in Wellsfield, Woodside, at 4pm on November 20, 2023 she found Joshua Andrew Gaunt at the wheel of a car that was blocking her from putting her bike in the garage.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that the woman approached Gaunt and asked him "can you move your car please?"

Gaunt, aged 33, of Ellens Bank, Lightmoor, Telford, refused even when neighbours came out and asked him.

Kate Price, prosecuting, said that when the woman said she was calling the police to the incident on November 20, 2023, he threatened to "swipe you and smash your house up."

And when Gaunt's friends wanted him to hand over the car keys he said: "You're not having the f****** keys".

Gaunt pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing a person or another harassment, alarm or distress.