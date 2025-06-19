Telford headteacher 'incredibly proud' after school bags top sporting award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grange Park Primary School in Stirchley has recently been awarded the national School Games Mark platinum award.

The platinum award recognises schools that consistently excel in promoting physical activity and competition, both within the school and in the community.

It's the highest level of the School Games Mark, which is a government-led initiative.

In achieving the top gong, the school was recognised for its PE and school sporting opportunities offered to pupils in key stage two over the last five years.

This school year alone, 176 key stage two children have represented the school in sports, such as golf and American football.

Richard Thorpe, headteacher at Grange Park Primary School, with school pupils and Councillor Shirley Reynolds

Richard Thorpe, headteacher at Grange Park Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Platinum School Games Mark.

"This prestigious award is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

"It reflects our commitment to promoting physical activity, teamwork, and the values of healthy competition across all areas of school life.”

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: “As we mark National School Sports Week, I send huge congratulations to everyone at Grange Park Primary School on achieving their platinum sports award.

“Taking part in competitive sports is fantastic for young children, it keeps them active, can improve their mental health and wellbeing, develops their social skills and ability to work with others as part of a team."