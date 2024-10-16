Ambulance crew and firefighters rush to Telford industrial park after car flips onto its roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of a road traffic collision on Stafford Park Four at 3.09pm.

One fire crew from Telford Central Fire Station was sent to the scene as well as land ambulance personnel and West Mercia Police.

The SRFS incident log said that the crash involved two vehicles, and that nobody was trapped.

One vehicle is said to have come to a rest on its roof, and firefighters righted the vehicle and made them safe.

Fire crews used small gear and winches to deal with the incident that concluded at 3.32pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.