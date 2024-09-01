Town council throws support behind care home plans on former Clifton cinema site in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morro Partnerships Limited has targeted the site of the former Dunelm and Clifton cinema on the corner Bridge Road and Grooms Alley in Wellington.

It will consist of 64 one and two-bedroom apartments, providing accommodation for older people. The proposed development, says the planning statement, has evolved following concerns raised by the council about whether there was a need for an extra care facility in Wellington.

The majority of the complex will be one-bedroom apartments (58), with a new internal road proposed to provide 25 car park spaces and three disabled.

The former Clifton Cinema, Wellington.

A private landscaped courtyard will be at the rear, while there will be a residents lounge, activity area, bistro and dining room, buggy store, managers office, hair salon, kitchen, staff laundry, and staff room.

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee recently discussed the plans.

Minutes from the meeting state that concerns were expressed about the numbers of locations of parking spaces, with members asking if the density was right to offer a good quality of life for residents.

Comparisons were made with other similar developments in Wellington, such as Oakwood and Parkwood, and whether the rooms were en-suite.

However, it was acknowledged that the development brings people to the shops and town which creates additional income, and members felt the entrance and egress for mobility scooters was suitable and were therefore happy to support the proposal.