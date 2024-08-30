"We don’t want older people being left out in the cold" – council's plea over pension credit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council is writing to around 600 pensioners it has identified as being likely to qualify for Pension Credit.

The awareness drive follows the government's decision to scrap the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners not receiving Pension Credit.

Claiming Pension Credit will entitle households to receive the Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300, to help towards fuel bills during the colder weather.

Pension Credit is a gateway to receiving other types of support, too, including help towards housing costs, council tax and a free TV licence for those aged 75 or over.

The reminder comes from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Labour Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said: "We are urging pensioners to check their eligibility for Pension Credit in order to secure this year’s Winter Fuel Payment.

“With energy prices set to rise by 10 per cent, from October, we don’t want older people being left out in the cold.

“We will be writing to those households not currently in receipt of Pension Credit to make them aware they could qualify even if they own their home, have a pension or savings.

“Many pensioners are not claiming the means-tested benefit despite being eligible. We urge family and friends of older people to help them apply.”

Pension Credit is extra money to help with living costs for people over State Pension age and on a low income.

It tops up the weekly income of single people to £218.15, or £332.95 if in a couple and is worth on average £3,900 a year.

The deadline to make a backdated claim for Pension Credit and still receive the Winter Fuel Payment is December 21, 2024.

Eligible pensioners can apply on the Government’s website or call the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234, Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.

Charities such as Citizens Advice or Age UK can help people fill in the form.

More information about help and support available to pensioners in the borough can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/pensioners