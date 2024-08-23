Police warning over horse loose near major M54 junction
Police have issued a warning about a loose horse near to Shropshire's busiest and fastest road.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers said they are in attendance near Junction 4 of the M54, for Shifnal Services, with people attempting to deal with the animal.
People on social media have also warned locals to take care when approaching the area.
Sian Thomas, West Mercia Police rural and business officer, said: "For awareness: a black and white horse is currently loose at junction 4 of the M54 (near Shifnal services).
"Please contact police immediately if you know the owner."