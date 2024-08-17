'Both will need rebuilding' - Telford houses wrecked in major fire listed for sale just less than a year on

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pair of terraced houses on Lawns Wood in Malinslee, Telford, that were formerly believed to be three/four-bedroom dwellings, have hit the market just less than a year after they were damaged in a fire on August 23.

Seven fire engines and around 40 firefighters and support officers were on the scene at the height of the operation. The fire took more than two hours to be brought under control.

Dozens of crews including an aerial platform at the scene of the fire. Photo: Craig Jackson of SFRS

Several homes were evacuated in the area, and the first floor of one house was completely gutted in the fire that broke out at around 4.30am in the morning.

One resident whose house was involved in the fire, and spoke to the Shropshire Star but did not wish to be named, said: "We've lost everything. I have the clothes that I am in, my phone - and that's about it."

Fire crews tackle a fire in Malinslee, Lawnswood. Telford

Pic of a fire in Malinslee, Lawnswood. Telford

A statement from the Ambulance Service at the time added that a teenage boy was found at the scene with injuries "not believed to be serious".

The properties have been listed for sale for £30,000 (plus reservation fee) with D B Roberts and Partners. They will be sold by auction.

The properties today as listed, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts and Partners

The properties today as listed, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts and Partners

The listing says: "Both properties will need rebuilding subject to local planning and guidelines."

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt in the major incident. Fire chiefs praised crews who prevented the blaze from spreading to other properties.

The properties today as listed, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts and Partners

An investigation was launched into the fire and a woman was arrested on suspicion of arson. A West Mercia Police statement says: "No further action has been taken to the woman."

Further information on the pair of properties can be found on Rightmove.