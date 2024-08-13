Take a unique look behind the scenes of West Mercia Police at Telford police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After around 5,000 people attended the open day at Malinsgate Police Station last year, the public is once again being invited along to the Telford station.

Visitors will get the chance to investigate a crime scene, meet police dogs, speak to their local officers, find out about joining the force and explore the station’s custody suite - no crime required.

Inspector Richard Jones, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to come along and meet some of their local officers, and offer members of the public a unique look at what a working police station looks like, as well as being able to sit in a police car and visit custody.

“There will also be lots of entertainment in place for children, including a guest appearance by our force's mascot PC Peeler.

Bradley Beamond, aged 5 and bother Freddie, aged 7, in one of the cells at the open day in 2023

“The event is completely free, and I would encourage anyone interested in policing, or anyone who wants to experience firsthand what our job looks like, to come along on the day.”

Several external exhibitors are also expected to be there on the day, including other emergency services.

Entry is free to the event and parking is available around Telford Town Centre. All exhibits will be there subject to operational needs.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, added: “Telford Open Day always proves to be a brilliant event with residents able to meet their local team, raise concerns and get a snapshot into the world of policing.

Ava Poppleton, aged 10, from Highley enjoys the day with inspector Gavin Williams at last year's open day

“As I develop my police and crime plan, my team will be there throughout the day looking to speak to as many of you as possible to understand your priorities over the next four years."

The event will start at noon and run until 4pm, and is open to all ages on Sunday, September 15.

There will also be a quiet hour from 10am until 11am for people to attend, where the sirens will be turned off allowing people with SEND to explore the stands and meet officers.

Custody tours will require booking and information about how to book a tour will be made available in due course.