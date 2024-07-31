More details of 250-home development on edge of Telford revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Working alongside Homes England and AtkinsRealis, Telford & Wrekin Council has shared plans about the development on greenfield land to the west of Lawley. It will consist of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with 25 per cent of them being affordable.

There will also be a total of 635 private car spaces (including garages), as well as 97 on-street, with an area of parking proposed at the junction of Arleston Lane and Pepper Mill and Glendale to help to relieve congestion during peak times.

The council says access to the site, which has been allocated for residential development within the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan 2011-2031, is key.

“Our proposed vision includes a main spine road, Arleston Lane, through the middle of the site,” said a spokesperson.