'Pre-teen' child stuck in baby swing is rescued by firefighters in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened yesterday evening at Princes End, Lawley Bank, Telford.

The child was described as "around 12 years of age" and fire crews used "blocks and man power" to free them from the equipment.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 7.15pm on Thursday, July 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident.

"One child released from baby swing."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.

Getting stuck in baby swings has been a bizarre TikTok craze which youngsters have partaken in to amuse themselves for a number of years.

Firefighters did not need to cut or damage the equipment on this occasion, but Shrewsbury Town Council had to pay for repairs after a child got stuck in a swing a few years ago.

The behaviour was described as "reckless" and culprits were warned the authority would work with police to identify them and recoup some of the costs.