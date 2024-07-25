Emergency services rush to scene of crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.06pm reporting the incident in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

Four fire crews, including the rescue tender, were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

An operations officer also attended the scene, as well as West Mercia Police and an ambulance.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe before re-locating it away from a junction.

Crews were finished at the scene by 5.24pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.