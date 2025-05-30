Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford caused by camp fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge Road, Telford, just before 8pm today (Friday, May 30).

The fire service dispatched one engine from Telford Central’s station.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camp fire in a wooded area.

Crews from Telford Central attended to the fire. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The blaze was extinguished by crews using buckets of water.

The incident concluded at 8:12pm.