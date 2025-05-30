Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford caused by camp fire
Firefighters attended an open fire in Telford this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge Road, Telford, just before 8pm today (Friday, May 30).
The fire service dispatched one engine from Telford Central’s station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camp fire in a wooded area.
The blaze was extinguished by crews using buckets of water.
The incident concluded at 8:12pm.