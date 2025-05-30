Shropshire Star
Firefighters tackle blaze in Telford caused by camp fire

Firefighters attended an open fire in Telford this evening.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ironbridge Road, Telford, just before 8pm today (Friday, May 30). 

The fire service dispatched one engine from Telford Central’s station

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camp fire in a wooded area.

Crews from Telford Central attended to the fire. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
The blaze was extinguished by crews using buckets of water. 

The incident concluded at 8:12pm. 

