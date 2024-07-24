Car crashes into Telford lamppost during early hours of the morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.51am reporting the incident on Kemberton Road in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the incident where a vehicle collided with a lamppost.

Land Ambulance and the Police also attended the scene.

Firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe before leaving it with the Police for recovery.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.05am.