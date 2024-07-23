Next steps for Telford town centre development after 40-year-old footbridge removed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following the removal of a red footbridge near the main shopping area, the next stage of the Station Quarter project is to have a new signalised pedestrian crossing installed at Lawn Central to improve pedestrian connectivity between the railway station and the town centre.

Removing the ramp and steps is also part of the development, as well as having newly paved footpaths, landscaping of public areas including tree planting, and highway realignment and resurfacing.

A full road closure is now in place in Lawn Central during the work, which is set to be completed by the winter.

“Collectively, these works will create a safe, well-lit and fully accessible route from the train station across Lawn Central and into the town centre and will prioritise pedestrians and cyclists,” said Kate Callis, service delivery manager at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The removal of the red footbridge, which was almost 40 years old, took place a few weeks ago because it was reaching the end of its usable life and was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly.

An artists impression of the Station Quarter development. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“To fund a direct replacement for the bridge would have cost significantly more than the amount of funding we’ve been able to secure from external grants and private sector match funding.

“We’re not only replacing a bridge but also the infrastructure around it.”

The Station Quarter development will also include 189 modern, energy efficient homes, offices, commercial units and flexible retail units.

It is part of a wider ‘investing in Telford and Wrekin programme’ which will transform other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

“The aim is to make Telford a great place to live, work, study and visit and transform this area once occupied by outdated office accommodation, most of which was over 40 years old,” added Ms Callis.