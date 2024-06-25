Baby chicks saved after finance manager hatches 'cracking' plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI) specialises in thermal protection solutions which are designed to control temperature.

And when a power cut threatened the lives of some baby chicks as they were preparing to hatch, the Stafford Park-based company swung into action.

Finance and human resources manager Jayne Meakin and her partner were incubating a clutch of Bantam eggs when their home was hit by a power cut.

“I was so worried about the eggs and just didn’t know what to do – but then I realised that one of SMI’s products could be just what I needed to come to the rescue.

“Our thermal cool bags are designed to prevent heat loss, so I was able to use one of them to transport the incubator and eggs safely to work. The bag meant I could maintain the temperature at a level which saved the chicks’ lives.

“After a couple of nerve-wracking days, we saw the first signs of the eggs starting to hatch and one by one the chicks emerged. It’s what you might call a ‘cracking’ result!”

Jayne added: “Everyone at SMI has been fascinated with all of this, and it really has been an amazing experience to help these baby chicks hatch and grow.

“They’re certainly not our usual type of customers, but I really believe that without the thermal bag we would have lost them.”

Seymour Manufacturing International specialises in thermal protection solutions and has been saving energy and money for some of the world’s biggest and best-known businesses since the 1980s.

Their retail clients include Waitrose, Morrisons, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Lidl.

The success is all thanks to Tempro – SMI’s lightweight thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by up to 60 per cent depending on the product and environment.

SMI also works with the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and has become a leading thermal insulation supplier for the protection of food, chemicals, agriculture and home delivery products.

The company was a finalist in this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards in the Eco category, for environmentally aware businesses which promote innovative practices, processes or technology.