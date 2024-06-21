Airfield 'fly-in' to raise money for children's hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Owners of Sherlowe Airfield, near High Ercall, Telford, are marking the reopening of their 700-metre grass airstrip with a high-flying celebration for the community on Saturday, July 6.

The day promises attractions including vintage aircraft, a tank, helicopters, vintage cars, motorcycles, tractors, and a hot air balloon, as well as The Reds, a semi-professional formation display team, who use one-third scale BA Hawk T1 replicas

The event will see a collaboration with nearby Sleap Airfield who are supporting with fire crew, aircraft marshalling, and radio communication.

There will be music to suit all tastes from Shrewsbury’s Salopian Brass, Split Notes and indie band Royal Blue.

Visitors can also look forward to refreshments, a barbecue and puddings from Sidolis.

The day, from 10am to 4pm, is free for visitors who are asked to bring chairs and blankets to sit on to enjoy the food and hospitality.

Co-ordinator Sue Hawkridge said: “It’s an event that’s taken a lot of teamwork. Thank you to neighbours and the local aircraft community who have supported us. It’s going to be a lovely event. We’ve been promised sunshine but would settle for a dry day!”

Visiting aircraft will pay no landing fees, and will be asked for a donation for Hope House children’s hospice.

Fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “We’re very excited to see the return of the fly-in, which promises to be a real spectacle this year. Thanks to Bob and Jill Pooler, coordinator Sue Hawkridge, the Sleap Airfield Team and all the volunteers for pulling this brilliant event together which we’re sure will see a great turn out.

“The money raised will help to provide vital care and support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families."

Tickets are available by emailing info@sherloweairfield.com