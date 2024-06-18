Watch: Proposal leaves Doctor Who stars stunned

Phie Marston and Alice Grigg met on 'X' - formerly Twitter - thanks to their shared love for Doctor Who, and in particular previous doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

In fact, Phie has a tattoo of the first female doctor on her arm, while Alice has a tattoo of Whittaker's 'sonic screwdriver'.

The actress' appearance at Comic Con Midlands in Telford last weekend was the 'perfect' opportunity for Phie to get down on one knee.

Phie Marston proposes to her partner Alice Grigg at Comic Con

The couple first spoke four years ago and have been together for three years this month. Their first date was at a Doctor Who event in London, and after meeting the former Doctor in 2022, Phie made this year's Comic Con one to remember.

The 22-year-old said: "We’d been discussing it for a while and we said that we’d do it when we moved in together.