Domino's plans to open new Telford takeaway - and look what it's next to

Domino's has announced it shall be opening its latest store in Trench, Telford, on Monday, July 1.

Work has begun on the new store which will be located at Unit 6 on Trench Road, in the former home of Chinese takeaway, Oriental Pearl.

The opening means there will be three pizza providers along the same row of shops, with Pizza Hut and Papa John's right next door. With seven stores on the Trench Road stretch, almost half of the shops will soon be selling pizza.

Domino's latest opening in Trench marks its fifth store to open in the area. The operators have said the new location will create 25 jobs.

Ricky Kandola, Domino’s Operations Director said: “We’re excited to come to Telford Trench, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

"We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Telford Trench can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Those interested in the new roles are asked to email Hammad.Akhtar@dominosfr.com or enquire in-store, which will celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am on July 1.