Two-vehicle crash at Telford industrial estate - firefighters called

The collision happened at Stafford Park 4 in Telford. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles when fire crews arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.08pm on Friday, June 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Two vehicle collision, crews made vehicles safe, no persons trapped."

One fire engine was sent to the scene and crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.