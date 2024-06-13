Telford and Wrekin planners decide on tree felling applications

Michael Byrne wanted a sycamore tree to be felled in Priors Gate, Priorslee, Telford.

However, planners turned down the proposal, saying that the tree needs to be preserved and maintained.

They said: “The sycamore tree is prominently located in the street scene and is considered to have significant amenity value and its removal would have a significant detrimental impact on the character of the area.”

Meanwhile, Michael Price has also been refused permission to fell a tree in Newport.

Mr Price wanted the birch tree to be cut down in Audley Park, but planners also rejected the application for the same reasons.

Policy NE2 of the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan 2011-2031 outlines that existing trees, hedgerows and woodland with biodiversity value, visual amenity value and landscape value shall be retained, protected and appropriately managed.

It adds that aged and veteran trees, ancient woodland and important hedgerows will be valued and protected.